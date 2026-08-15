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Saturday, August 15, 2026

Luigi Mangione Pleads Guilty in Federal Court

"Today, Luigi Mangione admitted to stalking and murdering Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street in broad daylight," said U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald. "No grievance, political belief, or ideological cause can justify murder. With today's guilty plea, Mangione is being held accountable for a heinous crime that claimed an innocent life and drew national attention. I commend the FBI, the NYPD, our law enforcement partners, and the dedicated prosecutors of this Office for their tireless work in securing this result."

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 10:30 AM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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BREAKING: Luigi Mangione pleads guilty to federal stalking charges in the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO.

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-- NBC News (@nbcnews.com) 11:46 AM Â· Aug 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-14 02:33 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

One wonders if another "Luigi" is looking for national poisoner Taylor Farms CEO Bruce Taylor?

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-14 02:39 PM | Reply

Dammit Luigi whyyyyyyyyyyyyy??? You might have gotten off via jury nullification. Oh well too late now.

#3 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-14 07:58 PM | Reply

He was probably offered a plea deal he couldn't refuse.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-14 08:20 PM | Reply

They won't, Kill Him Now.

#5 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-14 08:33 PM | Reply

A man with the nads... stands up to the system.

#6 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-08-15 11:01 AM | Reply

I don't know why Luigi shot Brian Thompson Democrats promised us that Obamacare was going to fix all of our Healthcare problems. Guess they Lied again

#7 | Posted by Maverick at 2026-08-15 11:20 AM | Reply

Obamacare ended in 2017.

Hope that helps.

#8 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-15 11:21 AM | Reply

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