Luigi Mangione Pleads Guilty in Federal Court

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Saturday, August 15, 2026
"Today, Luigi Mangione admitted to stalking and murdering Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street in broad daylight," said U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald. "No grievance, political belief, or ideological cause can justify murder. With today's guilty plea, Mangione is being held accountable for a heinous crime that claimed an innocent life and drew national attention. I commend the FBI, the NYPD, our law enforcement partners, and the dedicated prosecutors of this Office for their tireless work in securing this result."
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