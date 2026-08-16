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Sunday, August 16, 2026

Trump-Appointed Regulator OKs Banking License for Trump-Linked Crypto Firm

The Trump administration has granted preliminary approval for a cryptocurrency venture backed by President Donald Trump's family to operate a federally chartered trust bank, over the protests of Democrats who decried the decision as riddled with conflicts of interest. T

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 01:33 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/16

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#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-16 06:52 AM | Reply

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