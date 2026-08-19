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Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Trump Dwarfs His Predecessors in the Number of White House Ultra-Rich

The number of people worth more than $100 million whom President Donald Trump has appointed to his administration is more than four times the combined total of the three previous presidents

Posted by lamplighter at 01:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/19

Status: user

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Trump and his tech billionaire bosses keep handing Democrats issues on a golden platter: voters hate Flock cameras, Palantir surveillance, data centers and AI oligarchs. If Democrats came out hard against, it would give them an opportunity to reach out to millions of voters.

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-- Max Berger (@maxberger.bsky.social) 2:16 PM Â· Aug 17, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Wealth, perhaps second only to loyalty, has been a prized attribute for Donald Trump during his second presidency.

The number of people worth at least $100 million whom the Republican president has appointed to his administration is more than four times the combined total under the three previous presidents, according to a report from the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen.

It's the numbers for the Trump administration, in the context of previous administrations, that stand out in Public Citizen's report, published on Monday.

In all, 57 Trump officials are worth at least $100 million, including 17 ambassadors and the remaining 40 in senior posts across the executive branch.

Look no further than Trump's Cabinet. Eight of its 23 members fit the category, notably Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Education Secretary Linda McMahon, both billionaires. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-18 03:16 PM | Reply

Fire up the guillotines

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-18 04:02 PM | Reply

For Trump, acquisition and possession of wealth is a sign of "a winnuh."
Yes, he's that stupid.
Although he may also assume they're crooks, like him.
In which case, he definitely has a nose for the nefarious (and easily compromised).

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-18 04:54 PM | Reply

#2
It is getting easier to appreciate the intensity of feeling that transformed an attempt to reform the existing political order into something far more complicated and threatening.

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-18 05:08 PM | Reply

Anyone who thinks a billionaire cares about them is a special kind of stupid.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-19 09:37 AM | Reply

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