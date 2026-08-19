Trump Dwarfs His Predecessors in the Number of White House Ultra-Rich

More from the article ...



The number of people worth at least $100 million whom the Republican president has appointed to his administration is more than four times the combined total under the three previous presidents, according to a report from the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen.



It's the numbers for the Trump administration, in the context of previous administrations, that stand out in Public Citizen's report, published on Monday.



In all, 57 Trump officials are worth at least $100 million, including 17 ambassadors and the remaining 40 in senior posts across the executive branch.



Look no further than Trump's Cabinet. Eight of its 23 members fit the category, notably Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Education Secretary Linda McMahon, both billionaires. ...