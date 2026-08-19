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Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Minnesota Sues Texas to Force Extradition of ICE Agent

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) filed a lawsuit on 18 August 2026 against Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) to force the extradition of ICE agent Christian Castro ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 04:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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Minnesota attorney general sues Texas governor in case of ICE agent charged with wounding a man in Minneapolis

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-- Guardian US (@us.theguardian.com) 3:43 PM Â· Aug 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-18 03:40 PM | Reply

ICE or the IDF may be interfering with the link to the Minnesota government website, so here is an OSINT version from AP news: apnews.com

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-18 06:24 PM | Reply

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