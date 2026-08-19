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Wednesday, August 19, 2026

He Cursed at a Public Meeting --Then He Was Arrested

Police charged a Fort Worth resident with disrupting a meeting, a Class B misdemeanor, after the man made public comments at the meeting.

Posted by retort at 12:17 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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NEW: An activist called far-right lawmakers "bullshit" over a proposal to cut nearly half of all polling places. Eight days later, he was in jail. (Gift link).

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-- Robert Downen (@robertdownen.bsky.social) 8:36 AM Â· Aug 18, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

He didn't disrupt the meeting, though. Protected First Amendment Speech is not disruptive.

#1 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-19 02:29 PM | Reply

An activist called far-right lawmakers "bullshit" over a proposal to cut nearly half of all polling places.

He's right.

But it's Texas.

Americans have no rights in Texas.

Especially if you're not a white man.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-19 02:35 PM | Reply

Protected First Amendment Speech is not disruptive.

Yea, but he's Black.

The first amendment was created for white men.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-19 02:36 PM | Reply

We can transpose the words "Slave Patrol" to "police" when writing about law-enforcement in the US; this fits ~95% of the time, to wit:

"Police The Slave Patrol charged Fort Worth resident E.J. Carrion with disrupting a meeting, a Class B misdemeanor, after his public comments."

The NFL season begins in a few weeks and one wonders if members of "America's team," the Dallas Cowboys, will kneel when the slave-glorifying national anthem is inflicted upon the spectators or because of this racial persecution against E.J. Carrion:


#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-19 02:43 PM | Reply

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