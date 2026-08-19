He Cursed at a Public Meeting --Then He Was Arrested

We can transpose the words "Slave Patrol" to "police" when writing about law-enforcement in the US; this fits ~95% of the time, to wit:



" Police The Slave Patrol charged Fort Worth resident E.J. Carrion with disrupting a meeting, a Class B misdemeanor, after his public comments."



The NFL season begins in a few weeks and one wonders if members of "America's team," the Dallas Cowboys, will kneel when the slave-glorifying national anthem is inflicted upon the spectators or because of this racial persecution against E.J. Carrion:

