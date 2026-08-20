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Thursday, August 20, 2026

Columbia House, Yes It Still Exists, Going Out of Business

Columbia House, a pioneer of subscription music before streaming, is shutting down ...

Posted by qcp at 08:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/20

Status: user

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After 71 years, Columbia House is finally shutting down

[image or embed]

-- Stereogum (@stereogum.com) 4:48 PM Â· Aug 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

How many here still owe them money?

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-19 03:20 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Damn, that probably means my S&H green stamps are worthless now too. (preinternet rewards system)

I wonder how many folks here got their degrees because they could draw Binky? (distance learning)

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-19 03:43 PM | Reply

Silver Age comic books had the best advertisements from various companies for X-ray glasses, hand-buzzers, "Sea Monkeys," trick playing cards, Daisy Air BB Rifles etc.

And this.

Columbia House (or another record company) sent me albums for free if I promised to review them and send back my feedback in a SASE.

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-19 03:56 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

I bought a lot of 8 tracks from CH

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-19 10:10 PM | Reply

3. I bought some of those trick playing cards. If you fan the cards one way, they're all different, but you can turn the deck the other way and see the same card repeatedly because all those cards were cut a couple mm different from the others.

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-19 10:19 PM | Reply

Yup. And Johnson Smith sadly went out of business many years ago.

Some company was liquidating their inventory online.

Remember this? Where's the Hypno-Coin?

#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-19 10:25 PM | Reply

How many here still owe them money?

#1 | Posted by qcp

Wow... I paid my first penny for albums my freshman year in college.... Does this mean I won't have to pay the last three years ?
---chuckle.

#7 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-08-20 01:53 PM | Reply

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