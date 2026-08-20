Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, August 20, 2026

Trump Put Thousands of Soldiers on Washington's Streets

They seldom stop crime: Reuters found the Guard mentioned in only a tiny fraction -- 1.3% -- of criminal prosecutions in a year-long deployment.

Posted by lamplighter at 09:30 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/20

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Put Thousands of Soldiers on Washington's Streets (3 comments) ...

ICE Admits It Investigated Critic Based on Protected Speech (6 comments) ...

X's Algorithm Feeds Off Ragebait and Impacts Democrats More (9 comments) ...

DOJ investigations into alleged antisemitism were unfocused (2 comments) ...

Comcast gives its Wi-Fi motion detector a security makeover (3 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

The administration told Congress it plans to keep sending soldiers to Washington until the end of Trump's presidency in 2029 at a cost of $1.4 billion.

[image or embed]

-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 6:40 AM Â· Aug 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... Well past midnight one day this spring, three police officers pulled up to a nightclub where a man was stomping on a young woman lying on the sidewalk.

The officers stopped the attack and arrested him, according to a police report. It was the kind of assault police might encounter on almost any night in almost any city.

But one detail stood out to police officer Xavier Jimenez, who wrote the report: "There was approximately 15 national guard members in the area on routine patrol who did not take any action." ...

The roughly 4,500 soldiers currently deployed to Washington outnumber its 3,200 police officers, opens new tab. And they cost more: The Trump administration last year told Congress that sending guardsmen to the capital cost about $1.65 million a day " before officials doubled the number of troops this summer. The city's most recent police budget was about $1.5 million daily. ...

To gauge the impact of that deployment, Reuters reviewed every publicly available charging document filed in Superior Court and interviewed lawyers, residents, service members and others who are familiar with their work.

The soldiers mostly responded to minor incidents in neighborhoods that are wealthier, whiter and less dangerous than the rest of the capital, Reuters found after comparing court records to the city's demographics and crime information.

Reuters could find no reference in court records to soldiers doing any kind of law enforcement in the neighborhoods where about 82% of the city's 859 murders occurred over the past five years. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-19 03:58 PM | Reply

Hey, he ain't paying for it.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-19 05:44 PM | Reply

@#2 ... Hey, he ain't paying for it. ...

Who is?

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-19 09:06 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort