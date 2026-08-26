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Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Trump Discloses More Than 1,000 Stock Trades in June

President Donald Trump made more than 1,000 securities trades in June ...

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 07:31 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/26

Status: user

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President Trump is timing personal stock trades around government actions. The President also just recently pocketed $15.5 million from recent trades in oil stocks. Trades that he made after his own Iran War decisions sent oil profits soaring.

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-- Senator Elissa Slotkin (@slotkin.senate.gov) 4:26 PM Â· Aug 24, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The White House says there are no conflicts of interest because Trump's investments are independently managed. Trump's son Eric, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, has said the assets were in a blind trust.

Lol

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-23 10:30 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

The corruption is out in the open.

I don't want to hear one ------- word ever again about Hunter's laptop.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-24 01:11 PM | Reply

This why billionaires are not supposed to be elected. It's like handing a pipe and giant bag of crack to an addict and expecting them not to smoke every morsel of that crack.

#3 | Posted by 2020Rocks at 2026-08-26 08:57 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Elect a convicted financial fraudster, expect financial fraud. This is literally what MAGATS voted for.

#4 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-26 09:54 AM | Reply

"Eric, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, has said the assets were in a blind trust."

Eric is a liar just like his father.

#5 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-26 09:55 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The corruption is out in the open.
I don't want to hear one ------- word ever again about Hunter's laptop.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-24 01:11 PM | Reply

You still think it was made up by the Russians LOL you dope

#6 | Posted by fishpaw at 2026-08-26 12:55 PM | Reply

not completely against the Constitution AT ALL.

#7 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-08-26 01:04 PM | Reply

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