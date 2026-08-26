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Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Meet the Rabbi Trying to Save Palestinians in the West Bank

A growing number of Israeli Jews practice the ethics of their faith by acknowledging the humanity of Palestinians and standing up for the rule of law.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 05:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

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I agree with Mark Ruffalo. I don't support the government of Israel and the horrific abuse of power they have demonstrated toward the Palestinians. It is wrong. I support Judaism. I don't support those who misuse their power to destroy an entire civilization.

[image or embed]

-- A.M. Flynt (@notbott.bsky.social) 9:44 PM Â· Aug 24, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"I can't kill you now because too many people are watching, so I'll get you later."

Nice guy, huh?


"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-23 11:28 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

*** UN Condemns Killing of Palestinian-American Teenager in the West Bank ***

Source: Another murder in the West Bank

Israeli Terrorists in the West Bank, another horde of serial killers in the Middle East, like Jack the Ripper.


"FUNNY"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-23 11:42 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

Israeli Terrorists in the West Bank, another horde of serial killers in the Middle East, like Jack the Ripper.

One mans terrorist is another mans freedom fighter!

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-25 06:26 PM | Reply

Christian Science Monitor was a go-to read for unbiased and intelligent reporting back in the day. I'm sure it still is.

With its daily moment, which it still must have, with Mary Baker Eddy. And most good cities have a nice quiet Christian Science Reading Room downtown somewhere. Like airport chapels, very peaceful.

But say a barucha for this man:

"Not leaving Palestinians alone is a thundering command emanating from Jewish history and Jewish tradition," Rabbi Arik Ascherman, a founder of the movement, wrote on the Haaretz news site recently.

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-26 07:35 PM | Reply

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