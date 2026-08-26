Meet the Rabbi Trying to Save Palestinians in the West Bank

Christian Science Monitor was a go-to read for unbiased and intelligent reporting back in the day. I'm sure it still is.



With its daily moment, which it still must have, with Mary Baker Eddy. And most good cities have a nice quiet Christian Science Reading Room downtown somewhere. Like airport chapels, very peaceful.



But say a barucha for this man:



"Not leaving Palestinians alone is a thundering command emanating from Jewish history and Jewish tradition," Rabbi Arik Ascherman, a founder of the movement, wrote on the Haaretz news site recently.