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Wednesday, August 26, 2026

US Deports Iranian to Panama, Canada Gives Her Refuge

To escape religious persecution in Iran, Christian convert Artemis Ghasemzadeh (28) fled to the US ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 11:30 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

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An incredible story. The Iranian Christian woman who wrote "help" on the glass on the hotel in Panama has finally found permanent safety; in Canada. The Trump admin deported her to Panama soon after taking office, rather than let her seek asylum. Read her story ðŸ'‡ www.nytimes.com/2026/08/25/w ...

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) 6:24 PM Â· Aug 25, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Following her arrival at the US southern border in late 2024, Artemis Ghasemzadeh was detained and ultimately deported to Panama by the satanic Trumpf junta in early 2025. This experience left her stranded in a foreign environment, turning her into a prominent face for migrant rights advocacy. In July 2025, the Canadian government granted her asylum and found her a new home on Denman Island. Ms. Ghasemzadeh expressed profound relief and gratitude as she begins this new chapter, noting that her long struggle for safety and stability has finally concluded."

Map: Denman Island, British Columbia

~snip~

Link: Canadian immigration data for 2025

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-26 04:35 AM | Reply

Canada and Ukraine are like Americans used to be.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-26 09:28 AM | Reply

Trump's War On Christianity continues.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-26 09:40 AM | Reply

This nation has turned into a pile of ---- right from his rancid mouth.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-26 10:52 AM | Reply

An Iranian persecuted for being Christian? Trump really messed up some good PR. How far America has come from what it once stood for.

Nice plot twist, though. She's going to love living on Denman Island. Beautiful, quiet and peaceful but only minutes away from the mainland(which is also and island haha).

#5 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-08-26 12:44 PM | Reply

*also an island

#6 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-08-26 12:45 PM | Reply

*also an island

And an expensive one to live on.

#7 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-26 12:50 PM | Reply

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