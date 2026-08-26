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Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Meta to Pay Up to $17 Billion in Landmark Settlement over Social Media Addiction Claims

Cecilia Kang and Eli Tan: The social media giant settled with 47 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories, and agreed to make major changes to its products over claims its platforms endangered children.

Posted by retort at 01:01 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

* SETTLEMENT REQUIRES META ENHANCE AGE ASSURANCE MEASURES TO PREVENT CHILDREN FROM ACCESSING PLATFORMS, OR AGE-RESTRICTED CONTENT ON IT -- COURT FILING * SETTLEMENT REQUIRES META ESTABLISH ADDITIONAL TOOLS TO HELP PARENTS, GUARDIANS TO PROTECT THEIR CHILDREN ONLINE-- COURT FILING $META

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-- Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) 9:18 AM Â· Aug 26, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Posted this with a gift link on the user blogs page earlier this morning if anyone wants to actually read the article.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-26 01:17 PM | Reply

Meta should have been sued out of existence.

#2 | Posted by Yodagirl at 2026-08-26 01:34 PM | Reply

Meta should have been sued out of existence.

#2 | POSTED BY YODAGIRL

It takes Meta Platforms roughly 31 days (or about one month) to generate $17 billion in total revenue.

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-26 01:38 PM | Reply

It's crazy how conservatives will trust a multinational corporation with power they would never let a government have in a million years.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-26 01:41 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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