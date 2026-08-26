Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Hegseth Fired Top General who Wouldn't Drop Kid Rock Probe

Days before the Army's top officer was abruptly fired earlier this year, he was advised by a fellow general now vying to replace him to stop the military's investigation into an unauthorized helicopter flyby of musician Kid Rock's Tennessee estate, three people familiar with the matter said.

Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 01:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

AMERICANUNITY

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/08/26

Status: user

MORE STORIES

US Faces Surging Toilet Paper Prices Amid Trade War with Canada (3 comments) ...

Hegseth Fired Top General who Wouldn't Drop Kid Rock Probe (6 comments) ...

38-year-old Runs Pizzaria Out Of A Smart Car in NYC (4 comments) ...

Ukraine Holds 1st Ever Drone Parade For Independence Day (8 comments) ...

Sailors deployed in Trump’s war try to jump overboard (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

The Army has been left without a chief of staff for months thanks to Hegseth. trib.al/x9FmjQ8

[image or embed]

-- The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 11:06 AM Â· Aug 26, 2026

Hegseth fired our Generals. And now is bringing Kid Rock to the Pentagon address our military? These people are deeply unserious.

[image or embed]

-- Rep. Melanie Stansbury (NM-01) (@repstansbury.bsky.social) 8:09 PM Â· Apr 28, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

WP article - no pay wall

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-08-26 01:03 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

More:

Gen. Randy George, whom Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth removed as the Army chief of staff without explanation, felt it was important to follow typical protocol and determine whether any safety regulations had been violated during the March 28 flyby, these people said. Like some others, they spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the episode.

Gen. Chris LaNeve, the Army's No. 2 officer, told George that Hegseth did not want the investigation to proceed, one person said. The two others said that George later confided in colleagues about the encounter with LaNeve and seemed troubled bit it. George told them that LaNeve suggested it would be best if the review was scuttled, those people said.

The revelation, which has not previously been reported, adds a new layer of understanding to Hegseth's potential motivations for firing George on April 2. Kid Rock, whose legal name is Robert Ritchie, is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and avowed critic of many Democratic politicians and causes.

#2 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-08-26 01:07 PM | Reply

Confederates or rednecks seem to have first two names, don't they? Robert Ritchie, Michael Bobby, Samuel Teddy, and coincidentally, Randy George.

~snip~

Career Soldiers have favorite Generals -- personal and from history -- and Randy George would be no exception. There are a lot of angry Soldiers and Officers out there today.

And General George was "young" with another major assignment coming his way.


Secretary of War Crimes Pete Kegsbreath: Underqualified. Incompetent. Alcoholic. OPSEC failure. Misogynist. Walking Poison Ivy. Racist. Anti-LGBTQ. Career destroyer. Phony Christian. Sycophant. Former second-rate Faux News TV tumor. Blasphemer. Lothario. Witchhunter-General. Blunderer. Money waster. Ethnic cleanser. Zionist.

"FUNNY"

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-26 02:49 PM | Reply

C0RI0LANUS: You left out the best of all: Markwayne. Ya suppose there was a little too much Okie moonshine when that name got chosen?

#4 | Posted by Yodagirl at 2026-08-26 03:45 PM | Reply

Hi Yodagirl

Good catch!

Markwayne Mullet.

I wonder if this doofus got his wife a sinecure with DHS so that she could fly with him on USG planes and pad her paycheck with our taxpayer dollars?

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-26 03:52 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Hegseth Fired Top General who Wouldn't Drop Kid Rock Probe

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-26 04:11 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort