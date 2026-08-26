Hegseth Fired Top General who Wouldn't Drop Kid Rock Probe

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Wednesday, August 26, 2026
Days before the Army's top officer was abruptly fired earlier this year, he was advised by a fellow general now vying to replace him to stop the military's investigation into an unauthorized helicopter flyby of musician Kid Rock's Tennessee estate, three people familiar with the matter said.
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