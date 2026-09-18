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Friday, September 18, 2026

Trump-voting Farmer: 'I Can't Stay in Business'

A farmer, who voted for President Trump, says soaring prices for fuel, fertilizer, and equipment are hurting his farm and leading some of his fellow farmers to consider calling it quits once this growing season ends. "I've done this 34 years. I have never worried and stressed like I have the last year."

Posted by americanunity at 05:33 PM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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americanunity

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/09/18

Status: user

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75% of truckers and 75% of farmers and ranchers voted for Trump. For this. And a ballroom and triumphal arch.

[image or embed]

-- Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 8:10 AM Â· Sep 18, 2026

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Bell has been forced to make significant changes to his operation as a result of the high costs. He's shifting some of his acreage, trying to stretch out the lifespan of his equipment and producing his own fertilizer. His children have also opened up a storefront where visitors can pick pumpkins and take hayrides in the fall. But Bell is still feeling the pinch.

"We've cut everything we can cut," he said. "The last several years in agriculture have been terrible, and we have, you know, just cut the fat anywhere we could. But we're just getting to the point now there's nothing left to cut. You cannot run without fuel. You cannot run without fertilizer. You have to have that."

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-18 03:19 PM | Reply

I assume when I saw the headline this guy would be from either NC or Penn.

Good move.....I would use farmers in those 2 states to gain some ground as well.....

#2 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-18 03:24 PM | Reply

Well....bye.

#3 | Posted by HeeHaw at 2026-09-18 03:24 PM | Reply

@#1 ... Bell has been forced to make significant changes to his operation as a result of the high costs. He's shifting some of his acreage, trying to stretch out the lifespan of his equipment and producing his own fertilizer. ...

Will he be shifting his voting as well?


Or will he just say to the GOP, thank-you Sir, may I have another?

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 03:34 PM | Reply

Point and laugh at the magat scum

Enjoy your bankruptcy and government soup

Bitch

#5 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-18 03:52 PM | Reply

Here's hoping the thought that some trans kid's life is ruined is worth it.

I hope that thought keeps you warm at night when you are homeless

Here's hoping you starve

For the record none of this would have happened if Harris was present

You dumb -----

#6 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-18 03:56 PM | Reply

Been seeing more about so called blue dot farmers/ranchers.

I'm all for it. Let the idiots who voted for this disaster bear as much of the consequences as possible. Spare the people who weren't stupid enough to fall for it.

This idiot and those like him will only learn when they suffer real consequences of their actions.

#7 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-18 04:29 PM | Reply

The ----- of consequences rarely comes lubed.

#8 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-09-18 06:09 PM | Reply

Play stupid games... win stupid prizes.

#9 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-09-18 06:33 PM | Reply

This guy will be receiving purchase offers for his farm. All will be lowball offers, reflecting his choice in political leaders. He can always call his golden haired god and ask him for advice on filing for bankruptcy ...

#10 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-18 06:42 PM | Reply

In the words of the great Dr. Evil, (whom Steven Miller suspiciously resembles), "boo frickin hoo."

#11 | Posted by RandGomer at 2026-09-18 07:49 PM | Reply

FAFO MAGAT scum

#12 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-19 12:54 AM | Reply

FAFO MAGAT scum

#13 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-19 12:54 AM | Reply

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