Trump-voting Farmer: 'I Can't Stay in Business'

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Friday, September 18, 2026
A farmer, who voted for President Trump, says soaring prices for fuel, fertilizer, and equipment are hurting his farm and leading some of his fellow farmers to consider calling it quits once this growing season ends. "I've done this 34 years. I have never worried and stressed like I have the last year."
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