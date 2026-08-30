Florida Catholics Reject State AG's Demand of Religious Vaccine Exemptions

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Beyond sharing his personal interpretations with the bishops, Uthmeier threatened to withhold state scholarships and vouchers from Catholic school if they don't change their position.

"Far from hallow"



The bishops responded with their own letter, which they made public last week. With a firm crack, they smack down Uthmeier's legal and theological arguments, while also noting that they're being unnecessarily nice in explaining to him why he's wrong. "[T]he Catholic bishops in Florida do not have to justify to your office their position on Catholic teaching and their reasons for the current vaccine policies," they write.



But "out of respect," they go on to demolish Uthmeier's points, citing the hierarchical nature of the Catholic church, the religion clauses of the First Amendment, state laws, and previous court rulings. In all, "It is beyond cavil that the bishops, not the state, decide how to interpret and apply Catholic principles and theology."



They write: ...