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Sunday, August 30, 2026

Florida Catholics Reject State AG's Demand of Religious Vaccine Exemptions

Florida's attorney general got a fiery rebuke and some ecclesiastical schooling from the state's Catholic bishops after he boldly threatened to block funding to Catholic schools ...

Posted by LampLighter at 05:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/30

Status: user

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The Trump Admin has abruptly canceled an $11M contract with Catholic Charities to shelter and care for migrant children who enter the U.S. alone, ending a relationship between the Catholic Church and the U.S. government dating back to the first arrivals of Cuban exiles in South Florida.

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-- Juan Escalante (@juanescalante.com) 3:13 PM Â· Apr 15, 2026

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More from the article ...

... On July 31, Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a questionable letter to the bishops regarding exemptions to school vaccination requirements. Florida law requires public and private schools to allow vaccination exemptions based on religious grounds. But Catholic schools in the state do not accept religious exemptions; Florida's Catholic dioceses support vaccination and recognize no theological argument against it. The schools only accept exemptions based on medical conditions that are verified by a healthcare provider. ...

Beyond sharing his personal interpretations with the bishops, Uthmeier threatened to withhold state scholarships and vouchers from Catholic school if they don't change their position.
"Far from hallow"

The bishops responded with their own letter, which they made public last week. With a firm crack, they smack down Uthmeier's legal and theological arguments, while also noting that they're being unnecessarily nice in explaining to him why he's wrong. "[T]he Catholic bishops in Florida do not have to justify to your office their position on Catholic teaching and their reasons for the current vaccine policies," they write.

But "out of respect," they go on to demolish Uthmeier's points, citing the hierarchical nature of the Catholic church, the religion clauses of the First Amendment, state laws, and previous court rulings. In all, "It is beyond cavil that the bishops, not the state, decide how to interpret and apply Catholic principles and theology."

They write: ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 02:20 PM | Reply

Ouch. That's going to leave a mark.

#2 | Posted by SLBronkowitz at 2026-08-30 09:19 PM | Reply

"The Trump Admin has abruptly canceled an $11M contract with Catholic Charities"

The GOP is a Death Cult.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-30 09:20 PM | Reply

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