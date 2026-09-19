CEOs Now Earn 325 Times More Than Workers

"CEOs now make roughly 325 times as much as a typical worker. In 1965, CEOs were paid just 21 times the average worker's salary."
Which is why workers were paid a living wage up until about 1975; corporate CEOs weren't quite such a success as bloodsuckers.
Not to mention that:
"Worker Wage Impact
Stagnation: Real wages failed to match productivity
Inflation outpaced hourly gains
Living wage erosion over decades
Shift Factors: Decline in union strength
Deregulation of industries
Shareholder-first corporate models"
also:
"The Productivity - Pay Divergence: After 1979, the historic link between worker productivity and typical compensation broke down.
While productivity grew, real working-class wages continued a long-term flat or declining trend.
Declining Labor Share of Income: Proponents of this view point out that the labor share of national income began a long-term structural decline after 1982.
Profits increasingly shifted toward corporate reserves, shareholder returns, and executive compensation rather than employee paychecks.
Weakened Labor Power: The administration's strict stance on unions"most notably exemplified by the firing of striking air traffic controllers in 1981"significantly diminished the bargaining power of labor unions, contributing to wage stagnation for blue-collar and industrial workers.
Widening Inequality: Studies, including 2020 research by economists David Hope and Julian Limberg, indicate that tax cuts for the wealthy primarily increased income inequality without significantly impacting broader job or wage growth." AI