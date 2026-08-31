Pentagon Secretly Hires Conservative Military Influencers

Something similar occured at the Pentagon during "Dubya's" first term. To gin up support for attacking Iraq which had nothing to do with 9/11 or al-Qaida, in 2002 the DOD put on to active duty a cell of military reserve officers who were known neo-cons or Islamophobes. A five-man propaganda cell at the Pentagon massaged the information and intelligence to sell the illegal invasion of Iraq to the American public and newspapers.



There might have been more such agit-prop cells throughout DOD, but I can only account for the one I stumbled across at the Pentagon during my "fantasy military career."



