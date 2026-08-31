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Monday, August 31, 2026

Pentagon Secretly Hires Conservative Military Influencers

The Pentagon has secretly installed several conservative military veterans with large online followings in government roles ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:31 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/31

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Breaking news: The Pentagon has secretly installed several conservative military veterans with large online followings in government roles, declining to disclose their assignments as they amplify Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's viewpoints.

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-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 5:25 PM Â· Aug 30, 2026

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Something similar occured at the Pentagon during "Dubya's" first term. To gin up support for attacking Iraq which had nothing to do with 9/11 or al-Qaida, in 2002 the DOD put on to active duty a cell of military reserve officers who were known neo-cons or Islamophobes. A five-man propaganda cell at the Pentagon massaged the information and intelligence to sell the illegal invasion of Iraq to the American public and newspapers.

There might have been more such agit-prop cells throughout DOD, but I can only account for the one I stumbled across at the Pentagon during my "fantasy military career."


USSECSTATE Colin Powell would later profoundly regret delivering their hype to UNGA and the UN Security Coincil.

"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-31 05:28 AM | Reply

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