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Thursday, September 03, 2026

GOP Standard-Bearer George Santo Banned for Life by Kalshi

Kalshi has permanently banned George Santos from its prediction market platform after the former New York lawmaker failed to cooperate with the company's investigation into allegedly unlawful trades he made related to his attendance at the 2026 State of the Union address.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 07:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/03

Status: user

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Forever an embarrassment.

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-- George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) 3:11 PM Â· Sep 2, 2026

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Tommy DeSimone to Henry Hill and Jimmy "the Gent" Burke after pulling their car over in upstate New York to investigate mysterious noises emanating from the trunk:

"Why, the mutt is still alive!"


#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-31 03:39 PM | Reply

... the former New York lawmaker failed to cooperate with the company's investigation ...

Quelle surprise.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 08:23 PM | Reply

Meanwhile in the Trump-DoJ-suppressed Epstein files arena, Mr Leon Black is resisting a House subpoena.

So, yet another apparently trying to avoid testifying.

Why?

Grant McLennan - Ice in Heaven (1993)
www.youtube.com

Lyrics excerpt ...
genius.com

...
[Verse 1]
Oh, my sweet lawyer
Won't you help me pay the rent?
Otherwise I'll do something strange
Make it look like an accident

[Chorus]
Ice on the bottom
Ice on the highest mountain
Is there ice in heaven?
Is there ice in heaven?

[Verse 2]
Come on, cute captain
Won't you help me steal this boat?
Tear down the flag, drop the sail
Try and keep this life afloat
...




#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 08:31 PM | Reply

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