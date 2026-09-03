GOP Standard-Bearer George Santo Banned for Life by Kalshi

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Thursday, September 03, 2026
Kalshi has permanently banned George Santos from its prediction market platform after the former New York lawmaker failed to cooperate with the company's investigation into allegedly unlawful trades he made related to his attendance at the 2026 State of the Union address.
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