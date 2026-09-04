Germany Says Russia Behind Leipzig Airport Drone Attack

"Sep 1, 2026

This morning, Germany has been attacked by homemade rockets fired near a major power plant in Eastern Germany.



German authorities are currently investigating as the country is on high-alert for the possibility of further attacks.



Meanwhile, Russia's largest Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga is currently burning after suffering major damage from a large scale Ukrainian drone attack as Putin's ability to keep the Russian economy afloat starts to crumble.



Meanwhile, Russia has launched a massive attack on the border of Ukraine & Romania causing an attack drone to fly into Romania and crash onto NATO territory armed with an explosive device.



And meanwhile in Iran, US forces have just launched a new series of strikes along the coast as Iran has continued attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz. It's expected that hostilities may escalate rapidly in the coming days."



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TheEnforcer