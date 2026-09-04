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Friday, September 04, 2026

Germany Says Russia Behind Leipzig Airport Drone Attack

Germany has said Russia was responsible for last month's drone attack at Leipzig's airport.

Posted by Corky at 10:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/04

Status: user

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Germany blames Russia for drone attack at Leipzig airport www.theguardian.com/world/2026/s ...

[image or embed]

-- Eliot Higgins (@eliothiggins.bsky.social) 2:11 PM Â· Sep 1, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Apparently Russian consultants are being shut down.

www.ukrinform.net

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-01 08:49 PM | Reply

Consulates, duh

www.google.com

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-01 08:51 PM | Reply

NATO needs to grow a pair.

#3 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-01 08:55 PM | Reply

"Sep 1, 2026
This morning, Germany has been attacked by homemade rockets fired near a major power plant in Eastern Germany.

German authorities are currently investigating as the country is on high-alert for the possibility of further attacks.

Meanwhile, Russia's largest Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga is currently burning after suffering major damage from a large scale Ukrainian drone attack as Putin's ability to keep the Russian economy afloat starts to crumble.

Meanwhile, Russia has launched a massive attack on the border of Ukraine & Romania causing an attack drone to fly into Romania and crash onto NATO territory armed with an explosive device.

And meanwhile in Iran, US forces have just launched a new series of strikes along the coast as Iran has continued attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz. It's expected that hostilities may escalate rapidly in the coming days."

www.youtube.com

TheEnforcer

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-01 08:56 PM | Reply

- NATO needs to grow a pair.

Maybe they'll Draft Madbomber!

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-01 08:58 PM | Reply

It looks like Pres Putin is testing NATO's responses to non-traditional warfare. Especially now with res Trump at the helm in the US.



#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-01 09:23 PM | Reply

"It looks like Pres Putin is testing NATO's responses to non-traditional warfare."

Wait 'til things start happening in Venezuela, Columbia, Greece and Argentina.

#7 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-01 10:18 PM | Reply

"Poland to restrict low-altitude flights along eastern border

The measures are intended to give Poland's air-defense systems more room to respond to potential threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine.

Defense Minister Wadysaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Thursday that, following an escalation in "Russian provocations and acts of aggression," Poland would strengthen protection of its airspace by increasing the activity of F-16 fighter jets and military helicopters.

Kosiniak-Kamysz's announcement came on the same day that Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft about 40 km north of Ustka on the Baltic Sea." more

tvpworld.com

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-04 11:47 PM | Reply

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