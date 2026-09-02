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Wednesday, September 02, 2026

My Home Is Besieged by Israeli Settlers. This Flag Is My Only Protection.

Loui Ridi: As Israeli settlers encroach on his home, one Palestinian American man has hoisted the American flag.

Posted by retort at 02:13 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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"[The Israeli military and the settlers] celebrated in the same tent ... while my brother and his son were trapped in the house." Loui Ridi tells @premthakker.bsky.social that the Israeli military is siding with the illegal settlers trying to steal his home. Watch: zeteo.com/p/i-am-an-am ...

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-- Zeteo (@zeteo.com) 12:49 PM Â· Aug 31, 2026

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Bibi admits he manipulated the brain dead orange chomo into attacking Iran.

www.rawstory.com

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-02 02:53 PM | Reply

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