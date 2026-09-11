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Friday, September 11, 2026

SCOTUS Throws Out Missouri Congressional Maps

The U.S. Supreme Court again rejected a push to use Missouri congressional maps backed by President Donald Trump ...

Posted by qcp at 10:31 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/11

Status: user

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Trump keeps trying to break our elections. SCOTUS says no to effort to rig the maps in Missouri. www.yahoo.com/news/politic ...

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-- Barb McQuade (@barbmcquade.bsky.social) 1:34 PM Â· Sep 10, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Still Phase I of the War against MAGA in the tropical Trump Ocean.

Hoping that the midterms can be Midway for us, and we can go onto Phase II:

Island hoping, reducing MAGA bases of power while leaving others to die on the vine.

At the end of this, somebody's emperor/Fuhrer is committing suicide.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-10 01:59 PM | Reply

Do we have to wait that long? I'd rather see him come home from Dallas in the cargo bin of AF1.

#2 | Posted by HeeHaw at 2026-09-10 02:15 PM | Reply

Missouri republicans are absolute dogs*&^. What a farce.

Hoskins should be jailed and impeached for his massive overreach and debasement of voter rights while the AG should be impeached for going a long with this farce.

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-10 06:07 PM | Reply

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