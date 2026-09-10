Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, September 10, 2026

Trumps Bribe Would Cost $1.2 Trillion

President Trump is promising $5,000 checks for every adult U.S. citizen if Republicans retain control of Congress in the upcoming midterm election.

Posted by qcp at 05:30 PM | 26 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/10

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trumps Bribe Would Cost $1.2 Trillion (26 comments) ...

SCOTUS throws out Missouri congressional maps (3 comments) ...

Secretive DHS 'Predictive Policing' Unit is Analyzing Americans' Financial (20 comments) ...

North Carolina Is Worst State for Workers in 2026 (2 comments) ...

Officials Lied to NYers About Still-toxic Air After 9/11 (10 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Trump announced 17 MONTHS AGO that everyone was going to get $5,000 checks because of DOGE cuts. You got $0.

[image or embed]

-- Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 6:43 AM Â· Sep 10, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

If you think a compulsive liar is going to send you a $5000 check ONLY AFTER the GOP win, you're a special kind of stupid.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-10 09:22 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Presidents and presidential candidates are famous for promises made during campaigns, inaugural addresses, state of the union speeches, etc that die because they are politically unrealistic.

For various reasons but the top of the list is that it dies in congress.

but I wouldn't be surprised if this goes nowhere

#2 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-10 09:34 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Why not just offer every adult American a MILLION DOLLARS like Elon offered ONE American?

How much would that cost?

Askin' for a Friend.

#3 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-10 10:37 AM | Reply

If Trumpy could actually do this and if it is the right thing to do to help Americans why not give it to us right now?

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-10 11:31 AM | Reply

If Trumpy could actually do this and if it is the right thing to do to help Americans why not give it to us right now?

#4 | POSTED BY DONNERBOY

I'd donate mine to Talarico.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-10 11:38 AM | Reply

why not give it to us right now?

That would be socialism. /s

#6 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-10 11:39 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

"Whoever makes or offers to make an expenditure to any person, either to vote or withhold his vote, or to vote for or against any candidate; and

Whoever solicits, accepts, or receives any such expenditure in consideration of his vote or the withholding of his vote"

Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if the violation was willful, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both."

18 U.S. Code 597

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-10 11:41 AM | Reply

So we will get paid if the GOP wins but what happens if the GOP loses? How much will that cost us? Will he then fine Americans $5000 each?

Trumpy is very transactional. If the deal does not benefit him personally he gets very mean and vindictive. Like a maga do.

So it's either take the cash bribe or face retribution.

But actually I see it as a win-win!

If he wins we "might" get a check (figure the odds).

But if he loses we win even more !

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-10 11:45 AM | Reply

#2 | Posted by eberly

Guess what, bonehead?

NO president has EVER offered money for votes.

NO president has EVER offered promises like trump has that were NEVER anything but lies.

Your "they all do it" comparison is bull manure...like just about everything else you post.

#9 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-10 02:20 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

I wouldn't be surprised if this goes nowhere

#2 | POSTED BY EBERLY

Why would you be surprised?

Pretty much all of Trumpy's 30,000+ lies have gone "nowhere".

#10 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-10 02:26 PM | Reply

-NO president has EVER offered money for votes.

You're funny

I like you

I have a dozen lefties here want to slap the ---- right out of your mouth for typing that.

#11 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-10 02:56 PM | Reply

Re 11

Ok. Name one.

#12 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-10 03:05 PM | Reply

I have a dozen lefties here want to slap the ---- right out of your mouth for typing that.

#11 | POSTED BY EBERLY

This should be interesting.

Name one.

#13 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-10 03:09 PM | Reply

Presidents and presidential candidates are famous for promises made during campaigns

This isn't, "I've got the best healthcare plan and you'll see it after the election."

This is a statement of intent to break the law.

You're not allowed, by law, to pay people for their votes.

It's literally against the law.

Not that the law matters to Trump or his voters.

#14 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-10 03:33 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

14

I understand what you're saying but you're not serious with this, are you?

#15 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-10 03:56 PM | Reply

you're not serious with this, are you?

#15 | POSTED BY EBERLY

The man is entirely correct.

#16 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-10 03:58 PM | Reply

-You're not allowed, by law, to pay people for their votes.

He's offering to pay you too. he's willing to pay people who vote against republicans

I know this looks like I'm defending this stupid shenanigan but I assure you I'm not.

But politicians promise to distribute government money in exchange for winning elections all the time. It's the entire premise of campaign financing.

minimum wage
healthcare
taxes
tax rebates
infrastructure
pay for teachers (didn't someone campaign to pay teachers bonuses if elected?)

I'm not saying what Trump proposed is legal.....just how it's going to be spun.

#17 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-10 04:02 PM | Reply

And by asking if you're serious....I'm not saying you're wrong.

I asking how this plays out. we know the justice department isn't going to barge into the oval office and quote 18 U.S. code 597 to Trump. Those guys work for Trump.

But will Congressional democrats call out this attempt to bribe voters?

#18 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-10 04:05 PM | Reply

He's offering to pay you too.

He's lying. Hoping to sucker in some idiots to vote for him based on empty promises.

I'm not denying all presidential candidates make empty promises.

But it's literally against the law to bribe people to vote for or against a candidate.

you're not serious with this, are you?

I'm not sure what you're referring to.

That it's against the law? Yes.

That I expect anyone to do anything about Trump breaking the law? No.

Trump has proven repeatedly that laws don't apply to him.

#19 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-10 04:53 PM | Reply

#2 | Posted by eberly

I'm genuinely surprised you're commenting on this as if it has the remotest chance of actually happening.

#20 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-10 05:02 PM | Reply

20

LOL....every damn time I say something has no chance of happening.....everyone comes out of the woods to chastise me for being naive and quip with "get the sand out of your ears" "this should concern you"..blah blah blah...

#21 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-10 05:08 PM | Reply

Did Pres Trump ever pay out the "DOGE dividend?" Wasn't that around $5,000?

Or the Tariff dividend, around $2,000?


#22 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-10 06:21 PM | Reply

LOL... remember when Bushturd2 gave everyone a $400 tax rebate? So he could start a war... Everyone just put it in their gas tank when gas rose to $4 a gallon... 25 years ago... how convenient...

#23 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-09-10 06:28 PM | Reply

I'm old enough to remember when The rapist in chief was telling us about this time a year ago that we were going to get $2000 tariff checks somewhere around mid-summer.
That didn't happen either.
Trump is a liar and nothing he says should be believed.

#24 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-10 06:35 PM | Reply

He's offering to pay you too. he's willing to pay people who vote against republicans

oh how nice!

And if we take the bribe we would be stupid criminals, too.

No thanks. First of as as been pointed out it's a lie.

And even if it weren't another Trumpy lie (it is) it's not wise to take bribes from anyone especially convicted felons. It's obviously a trap to lure us into his corrupt ways. And he'd probably just blackmail us with it later anyway.

Because that's the kinda corrupt mafia Don of a guy he is.

#25 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-10 06:46 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#25 Today's definite YOU WIN THE INTERNET AWARD winner.

Congrats!

#26 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-09-10 07:13 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort