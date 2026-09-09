Secretive DHS 'Predictive Policing' Unit is Analyzing Americans' Financial

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Wednesday, September 09, 2026
Border Patrol is running secretive predictive policing units that analyze Americans' financial activity and other data, then feed that intelligence to local police who pull people over who are not suspected of any specific crime, but which the government thinks may be worth searching, 404 Media has found.
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