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Wednesday, September 09, 2026

Secretive DHS 'Predictive Policing' Unit is Analyzing Americans' Financial

Border Patrol is running secretive predictive policing units that analyze Americans' financial activity and other data, then feed that intelligence to local police who pull people over who are not suspected of any specific crime, but which the government thinks may be worth searching, 404 Media has found.

Posted by qcp at 05:30 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/09

Status: user

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404 Media is revealing the name of Border Patrol's predictive policing units, which analyze financial data and have local cops pull people over. The people are not suspected of any particular crime.

[image or embed]

-- 404 Media (@404media.co) 9:30 AM Â· Sep 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Let's call it the Minorities Report.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-08 03:35 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Guilty until proven innocent?

That's Trump's America.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-08 03:49 PM | Reply

Related ...

Border Patrol is monitoring US drivers and detaining those with suspicious' travel patterns (November 2025)
apnews.com

... The U.S. Border Patrol is monitoring millions of American drivers nationwide in a secretive program to identify and detain people whose travel patterns it deems suspicious, The Associated Press has found.

The predictive intelligence program has resulted in people being stopped, searched and in some cases arrested. A network of cameras scans and records vehicle license plate information, and an algorithm flags vehicles deemed suspicious based on where they came from, where they were going and which route they took. Federal agents in turn may then flag local law enforcement.

Suddenly, drivers find themselves pulled over -- often for reasons cited such as speeding, failure to signal, the wrong window tint or even a dangling air freshener blocking the view. They are then aggressively questioned and searched, with no inkling that the roads they drove put them on law enforcement's radar.

Once limited to policing the nation's boundaries, the Border Patrol has built a surveillance system stretching into the country's interior that can monitor ordinary Americans' daily actions and connections for anomalies instead of simply targeting wanted suspects. Started about a decade ago to fight illegal border-related activities and the trafficking of both drugs and people, it has expanded over the past five years. ...



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-08 04:17 PM | Reply

Thanks MAGA!

F*^%ing idiots.

#4 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-09 05:57 AM | Reply

The the fuck are these milquetoast democrats not constantly campaigning on how they'll undo every fascist police state action that trump takes?

Hating big tech and wanting privacy are winning issues with both sides.

#5 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-09 06:25 PM | Reply

*WHY THE FUCK AREN'T THESE...

#6 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-09 06:25 PM | Reply

I thought all the violent criminals in this country were angry frustrated white Christian males

Shouldn't this lead more of them being locked up?

Or do you not actually believe that it's predicted modeling?

#7 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-09 06:46 PM | Reply

You're a fucking clown. Go drown in a vat of Ten High

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-09 06:56 PM | Reply

@#3 ... Once limited to policing the nation's boundaries, the Border Patrol has built a surveillance system stretching into the country's interior that can monitor ordinary Americans' daily actions and connections for anomalies instead of simply targeting wanted suspects. ...

Toss in the data from the Flock surveillance system...

Does ICE have access to the Flock AI analyzed data? Or the data from other license plate readers (a.k.a. surveillance systems)?


#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 07:20 PM | Reply

#7
*predictive modeling

Your financial data should not be used as input into a model that police use to pull you over. Agree?

#10 | Posted by schifferbrains at 2026-09-09 07:27 PM | Reply

Yes, thanks for the correction.

I absolutely do not think that should be used

#11 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-09 07:33 PM | Reply

The confluence of Big Data with law enforcement is... showing results that are dystopian - the cameras combined with id tags like license plates and facial recognition.

Time for concern. Like Susan Collins levels of concern.

#12 | Posted by schifferbrains at 2026-09-09 07:37 PM | Reply

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