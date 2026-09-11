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Friday, September 11, 2026

Diesel Hits All-time High of $6 Per Gallon

The nationwide average price of diesel hit $6 per gallon Friday for the first time, an ominous record for the fuel that powers much of the U.S. economy.

Posted by qcp at 02:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/11

Status: user

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High diesel prices are likely to have an indirect impact on American consumers by raising the cost of things like agriculture, construction and transportation.

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-- Forbes (@forbes.com) 5:45 AM Â· Sep 11, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More: "The cost of diesel gets into just about everything," KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk said in a recent interview.

"From running a farm ... [to the] cost of food, but also everything across the economy that's shipped," she said. When diesel prices rise, everything "gets that extra fee tacked onto it."

Swonk predicted that the high cost of diesel will be an "inflationary problem" for months to come.

Since late July, diesel prices have been rising higher and faster overall than the cost of regular unleaded gas.

That's because key refineries that produce it have been knocked offline or destroyed, both in Eastern Europe " where the Ukraine-Russia war still rages " and in the Middle East.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-11 09:01 AM | Reply

A remarkable Trump/MAGA achievement.

Good going, kids.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 09:24 AM | Reply

Dat cos of O'Biden!
- MAGA loons

#3 | Posted by cbob at 2026-09-11 02:41 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Obligatory

x.com

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-11 03:36 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Obligatory

x.com

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-11 03:36 PM | Reply | Flag:

Excellent!

#5 | Posted by cbob at 2026-09-11 04:36 PM | Reply

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