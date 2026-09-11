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Friday, September 11, 2026

EPA to Loosen Methane Rules, Boosting Pollution

The Environmental Protection Agency is finalizing a rule that'll drastically weaken restrictions on "stripper wells," which tend to be old, poorly maintained and prone to leaking methane, the highly potent greenhouse gas.

Posted by lamplighter at 06:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/11

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NEW: The Environmental Protection Agency is finalizing a rule that'll drastically weaken restrictions on "stripper wells," which tend to be old, poorly maintained and prone to leaking methane, the highly potent greenhouse gas.

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-- ProPublica (@propublica.org) 8:00 AM Â· Sep 11, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to drastically weaken requirements for leak inspections and equipment upgrades at more than 700,000 low-producing "stripper wells," according to a draft rule being reviewed by the White House and seen by ProPublica.

These wells -- which tend to be old, poorly maintained and thus prone to leaking -- produce just 6% of the country's oil and natural gas but are responsible for roughly half the sector's methane pollution, studies show.

The EPA acknowledged similar figures in the draft. But it said that the cost of complying with existing regulations would force the lowest-producing wells to shut down and that this was "unreasonable" -- even though it would eliminate just 0.4% of U.S. oil and gas production, according to an industry estimate cited in the proposed rule. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-11 02:37 PM | Reply

Someone's political bribe, er, donation, is werking out quite well for them.

Crony Capitalism Forever!

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-11 06:54 PM | Reply

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