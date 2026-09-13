Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, September 13, 2026

Judge Rules Trump Plan to Halve FEMA Workforce Violated Law

A U.S. judge has ruled that the Trump administration broke the law by ordering the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cut its workforce in half.

Posted by LampLighter at 10:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/13

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Judge Rules Trump Plan to Halve FEMA Workforce Violated Law (2 comments) ...

RU hits UK train shortly after Eur officials leave station (1 comments) ...

Lowe's hit with class action over collection of voiceprints (2 comments) ...

Flock worker calls police on InvestigateTV reporter (1 comments) ...

Contractor Admits Fault for Reflecting Pool Damage (5 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

US judge rules that Trump plan to halveÂ FEMA workforce violated law reut.rs/46pGJ2H

[image or embed]

-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 11:35 AM Â· Sep 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the artcile ...

... While FEMA is part of DHS, a federal law adopted after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 says the department "may not substantially or significantly reduce (FEMA's) authorities, responsibilities, or functions."

Agreeing with unions that sued, Illston said the department violated the law when it moved last year to stop FEMA from renewing the temporary contracts of thousands of on-call reservists who respond to disasters.

"There is no evidence in the record reflecting reasoned decision-making for this about-face or for the subsequent conditions DHS placed on FEMA's renewal authority," Illston wrote. ...

Democracy Forward, a left-leaning group that represents the plaintiffs in the case, applauded the ruling in a statement.

"Congress created FEMA to operate with independence, given its mission to prepare and respond quickly when disasters arise," said Skye Perryman, the group's president and CEO.

The unions in January amended a lawsuit they had filed last year that more broadly challenged mass layoffs initiated by the Trump administration.

The planned cuts at the emergency management agency are unlawful, the unions say, because they would undermine its core disaster response mission, were not approved by Congress, and were ordered by former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rather than initiated within FEMA itself. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-13 03:45 PM | Reply

It's not like any Republicant representatives care about the law.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-13 09:53 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort