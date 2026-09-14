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Monday, September 14, 2026

Europe Hesitates as Russian Attacks Escalate

While European nations use strong words against the Kremlin and discuss future response options, the strategy for now is to "keep calm and carry on," according to a senior NATO diplomat.

Posted by lamplighter at 06:31 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/14

Status: user

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Jr. could have paid for own 50-person wedding 10 times. He did this because the whole Trump family is in bed with Putin and his oligarchs. Meanwhile Russia is attacking Ukraine, Europe and democracy.

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-- Michelangelo Signorile (@msignorile.bsky.social) 1:40 PM Â· Sep 14, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Despite Russia's intensifying attacks on European critical infrastructure and weapons factories, NATO countries remain wary of making immediate tough moves that could provoke the Kremlin.

European capitals are eyeing options including opening a debate about whether a so-called hybrid attack could trigger NATO's Article 5 mutual defense clause, more unified communication in response to incidents and a greater push on protecting critical infrastructure, according to three NATO diplomats and one person familiar with the matter, who were granted anonymity to speak freely due to the sensitivity of the matter.

But so far, Europe is avoiding taking any drastic steps -- in part over fears it could escalate into an all-out war with Russia. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-14 12:01 PM | Reply

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