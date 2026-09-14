Europe Hesitates as Russian Attacks Escalate

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European capitals are eyeing options including opening a debate about whether a so-called hybrid attack could trigger NATO's Article 5 mutual defense clause, more unified communication in response to incidents and a greater push on protecting critical infrastructure, according to three NATO diplomats and one person familiar with the matter, who were granted anonymity to speak freely due to the sensitivity of the matter.



But so far, Europe is avoiding taking any drastic steps -- in part over fears it could escalate into an all-out war with Russia. ...