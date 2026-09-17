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Thursday, September 17, 2026

ICE Agent Charged with Assault, Jailed in Minnesota

A federal immigration officer wanted on assault charges for shooting and wounding a Venezuelan man in Minneapolis was arrested there on Wednesday, eight months after a confrontation that became a flashpoint over

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/17

Status: user

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Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty statement on Christian Castro:

[image or embed]

-- Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty (@hennepinatty.bsky.social) 6:33 PM Â· Sep 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Gee, hope nothing really bad happens to him.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-17 04:21 PM | Reply

Now do the same with Jonathan Ross for the murder of Renee Good and all of the agents who were involved in the murder of Alex Pretti. While they are at it, charge everyone in the federal government who participated in the conspiracy to hide evidence from Minnesota investigators.

#2 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-17 05:52 PM | Reply

JUST THE BEGINNING of what should be some years of accountability finally happening.

#3 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-09-17 10:46 PM | Reply

This guy will fit right in with general population. Cop who picks on those in the shadows--a real hero to all the others inside...

#4 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-18 07:47 AM | Reply

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