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Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Trump Admin Proposes $5 Billion for Mideast Energy Rebuild

The Trump administration is proposing investing $5 billion in a fund that would help Middle East countries rebuild their energy infrastructure following the Iran War, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 12:33 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/22

Status: user

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NEW: Trump has proposed a $5 billion investment in a new fund to help Middle East countries rebuild energy infrastructure battered in the Iran war and reduce their reliance on the Strait of Hormuz. No money for rebuilding anything in America. Gift link. www.wsj.com/world/middle ...

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-- Hoodlum (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) 5:32 PM Â· Sep 21, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Gas prices? Yer on yer own

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-21 09:41 PM | Reply

"The Trump administration is proposing investing $5 billion in a fund that would help Middle East countries rebuild their energy infrastructure following the Iran War ... ."

About that ...

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-22 07:33 AM | Reply

... The goal would be to have the countries reduce their reliance on the Strait of Hormuz for transporting oil and gas, the Journal reported. ...

But... but... but... wasn't the Strait of Hormuz wide open to all traffic before Pres Trump's war of choice against Iran?


Now it is going to cost US taxpayers yet another $5B to try to undo the ramifications of his war.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-22 12:23 PM | Reply

They still haven't rebuilt our refining capacity to what it was pre-Katrina (and subsequent hurricanes) but now we're going to fix the obscenely wealthy Saudi's stuff for them. We won't survive two more years of this.

#4 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-22 01:06 PM | Reply

Yeah what the hell...AMURICA FIRST!

Millions without health insurance.
HEAP not funded.
Millions losing food stamps.
NC still destroyed after FEMA cut off.
Beef prices all time highs.
Diesel all time high.

But EFF YEAH! MURICA!

So let's recap....

Iran still under control of the Ayatollah.
Strait of Hormuz still closed.
Houthis control the Red Sea.
Billions in munitions spent.
Billions in equipment and buildings on US bases destroyed.
Iran still has not agreed to give up a nuke.

This is what happens when a sociopath narcissist that graduated third from the bottom of his class acts on a whim with incompetent weekend Fox couch tumors running the government.

FUK YEAH MURICA!

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-22 01:08 PM | Reply

Trump wants another $5 billion transferred to his Qatar bank account.

"America Last" has been very lucrative for Donald Trump.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-22 01:09 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

30 billion bomb sale to Israel forthcoming.

#7 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-22 02:39 PM | Reply

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