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Friday, September 25, 2026

SCOTUS Blocks Missouri Congressional Map for a Third Time

In a case watched across the country and as voting begins in the midterm elections, the Supreme Court blocked a congressional map in Missouri that was aimed at netting Republicans another seat in the U.S. House.

Posted by jpw at 07:02 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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jpw

Joined 2006/08/11
Visited 2026/09/23

Status: user

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NEWS: The Supreme Court just blocked the use of Missouri Republicans' new 7-1 gerrymandered congressional map in the midterms, staying a Trump-appointed judge's order that revived it.

Missouri will now use its previous 6-2 congressional map in November. No dissents were noted.[image or embed]

" MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 11:08 AM Sep 10, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Have no fear, s*&^bag MO repubs will push it again from a different angle, all while spamming social media with claims of respecting the Constitution and our Republic.

For bonus points, Denny 'I peaked in high school' Hoskins will visit some more people in DC and claim to be interested in election integrity.

#1 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-25 06:24 PM | Reply

More ICE at the Polls.... you know how hot it can get there:

Brooks Bros Riot - 'Stop the Count'

www.youtube.com

Just imagine those guys, but with armour, masks, weapons, and the DoJ on their side.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-25 07:11 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Doesn't matter- this is just cover for the earlier ruling.

#3 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-25 07:15 PM | Reply

"Just imagine those guys, but with armour, masks, weapons, and the DoJ on their side."

Now imagine they're people of colour.

#4 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-09-25 07:46 PM | Reply

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