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Thursday, August 27, 2026

US Retail Spending Shows Largest Drop in More Than a Year

Retail sales fell 0.6% last month, marking the biggest decrease since May 2025, compared with a revised gain of 0.2% in June, according to the Commerce Department data released Friday. Economists were projecting a small increase.

Posted by Jpw at 10:31 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Jpw

Joined 2006/08/11
Visited 2026/08/26

Status: user

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We analyze 125,000 US households' transactions to measure how the 2025 tariffs affected spending. Tariffs passed through 15-20% to retail prices, raising affected-good prices 1-2%. But households cut spending by 4%, three to four times the price increase. (1/3) www.federalreserve.gov/econres/feds ...

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-- FedResearch (@fedresearch.federalreserve.gov) 9:03 AM Â· Aug 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

That Joe Biden. He can't leave us alone, can he?

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-24 07:42 AM | Reply

Unexpectedly?

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-24 12:58 PM | Reply

It's almost like trumpflation is taking all disposable income.

Good job stinky.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-25 07:29 AM | Reply

I'm spending more, but it's not here.

Traveling outside the country the last few years, while we are still allowed to go there.

Canada, Europe, Iceland, etc.

I try not to support anyone who supports the "dump".

#4 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-08-27 11:47 AM | Reply

Meanwhile, this morning's data ...

US jobless claims dip in latest week; goods trade deficit widens in July
www.reuters.com

... Goods trade deficit widens to $118.8 billion in July from $101.4 billion in June

Continued claims fall 18,000 to 1.778 million in week ended August 15

Imports rise 3.7% to $318.2 billion as capital goods imports jump 11.3% ...


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 12:47 PM | Reply

Goods trade deficit widens to $118.8 billion in July from $101.4 billion in June

Wait, I thought the tariffs fixed all that.

#6 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-27 12:55 PM | Reply

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