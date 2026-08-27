US Retail Spending Shows Largest Drop in More Than a Year

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Thursday, August 27, 2026
Retail sales fell 0.6% last month, marking the biggest decrease since May 2025, compared with a revised gain of 0.2% in June, according to the Commerce Department data released Friday. Economists were projecting a small increase.
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