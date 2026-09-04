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Friday, September 04, 2026

Trump Administration Unveils Additional Details in Venezuela Oil Deal

The Trump administration unveiled additional details Monday evening about its new oil deal with Venezuela.

Posted by jpw at 12:30 PM | 15 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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jpw

Joined 2006/08/11
Visited 2026/09/04

Status: user

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Trump announced last week the U.S. government would hold a 35% stake in Venezuelan oil producer North American Blue Energy Partners.

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-- Forbes (@forbes.com) 12:45 PM Â· Sep 2, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Remember when socialism was a bad thing?

Well, at least when it was government funding projects it's citizens voted for...

Although, I will admit that this isn't socialism. It's fascism.

#1 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-01 06:10 PM | Reply

Most people at least wait until the second post before undoing their own headline =P

#2 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-01 06:20 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

Theft = socialism = cute.

You're a real POS, JPW.

#3 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-01 07:25 PM | Reply

Although, I will admit that this isn't socialism. It's fascism.
- jpe

It is BS.

But how many here supported Obama when US took 60% of GM?

Did anyone here call Obama a fascist?

I doubt it. That being said government getting involved in private business is never a good thing

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-01 08:23 PM | Reply

You're an idiot. A ------- worthless drooling imbecile. You go die now.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-01 08:30 PM | Reply

Did anyone here call Obama a fascist?

Yeah, the Republicans did.

#6 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-01 08:40 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

House adopts measure condemning socialism ahead of November
www.cnbc.com

... The House of Representatives voted 220-192 to adopt a resolution to condemn socialism as early as Tuesday, an election-year gambit intended to force an uncomfortable vote for Democrats as far-left candidates win Democratic primaries across the country. ...

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-01 08:44 PM | Reply

Did anyone here call Obama a fascist?
Yeah, the Republicans did.
#6 | Posted by horstngraben

Texas Governor Deploys State Guard To Stave Off Obama Takeover

Since Gen. Sam Houston executed his famous retreat to glory to defeat the superior forces of Gen. Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna, Texas has been ground zero for military training. We have so many military bases in the Lone Star State we could practically attack Russia.

So when rookie Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was ordering the Texas State Guard to monitor a Navy SEAL/Green Beret joint training exercise, which was taking place in Texas and several other states, everybody here looked up from their iPhones. What?

www.npr.org

#8 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-09-01 08:46 PM | Reply

"private company"

Most transparent administration ever!

#9 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-09-01 10:37 PM | Reply

If you think them embracing socialism will prevent them from whining about socialism you're a tool.

If the GOP didn't have hypocrisy, they'd stand for nothing.

#10 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-02 07:48 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

But how many here supported Obama when US took 60% of GM?

Did anyone here call Obama a fascist?

It was a bailout with a defined exit timeline.

This is not the same thing you duplicitous sack of s*^%.

#11 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-02 07:59 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Theft = socialism = cute.

You're a real POS, JPW.

#3 | Posted by redlightrobot

What?

#12 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-02 04:37 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

The headline is nonsense: they can and they will.

#13 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-03 04:23 PM | Reply

It is BS.
But how many here supported Obama when US took 60% of GM?
Did anyone here call Obama a fascist?
I doubt it. That being said government getting involved in private business is never a good thing

#4 | Posted by oneironaut

Give GM a bailout in exchange for an ownership interest? "Socialism! Yay!" -oneironaut
Give banks bailouts in exchange for nothing? "Capitalism! Yay!" -oneironaut

#14 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-09-04 01:47 PM | Reply

But how many here supported Obama when US took 60% of GM?
Did anyone here call Obama a fascist?
I doubt it. That being said government getting involved in private business is never a good thing

#4 | Posted by oneironaut

How much of GM does the US government now own?

I was mostly fine with how they handled the bailouts under the circumstances at the time, though I also agree there were valid criticisms and concerns. At that point, with the state of the economy that Bush left him, there were just bad options all around.

But he also unwound the government ownership of businesses that he initiated. Which made me feel a lot better about it.

Now you do Trump. What emergency was he addressing that you feel justifies the socialist/communist/fascist government ownership of the means of production?

What is his plan for unwinding the socialism/communism/fascism that he put in place? Or is his socialism/communism/fascism intended to be permanent?

#15 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-09-04 02:00 PM | Reply

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