Omaha PD Using Shock Gloves in Public Schools

"Board member Gini Magnuson said the gloves never came to the board as a vote or in a contract, but it does not absolve them of responsibility.



She further pointed to a press conference with the chief of police Friday where they stated they were testing out the gloves in schools.



"I personally am sickened to learn our schools have been used as a test bed for a new law enforcement technology," Magnuson said."



;;

So, kids as lab animals for testing electric shock gloves?



Nice job, Trumpers!