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Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Omaha PD Using Shock Gloves in Public Schools

About 30 parents, students and community members voiced concerns about the use of electric shock gloves at the Omaha Public Schools board meeting Monday night while a full room listened.

Posted by jpw at 10:31 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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jpw

Joined 2006/08/11
Visited 2026/08/18

Status: user

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Yikes. Omaha Police are using shock gloves in schools against students.

[image or embed]

-- PatriotTakes ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 9:44 AM Â· Aug 15, 2026

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"Board member Gini Magnuson said the gloves never came to the board as a vote or in a contract, but it does not absolve them of responsibility.

She further pointed to a press conference with the chief of police Friday where they stated they were testing out the gloves in schools.

"I personally am sickened to learn our schools have been used as a test bed for a new law enforcement technology," Magnuson said."

;;
So, kids as lab animals for testing electric shock gloves?

Nice job, Trumpers!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-18 12:58 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Republicants are all nothing but gutless cowards. EVERY SINGLE ONE.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-18 02:53 PM | Reply

Some more context for Corky's posting:

FTA:

"Our schools need safety solutions that prevent crisis, not simply more tools to respond after a crisis has already occurred," Poehling said. "When law enforcement equipment is going to be used on students in our schools, educators, school leaders, and the public deserve a meaningful opportunity to be part of that conversation, not learning about it from the news."

Several students from Central High School spoke against the use of the gloves in schools. Nora Wessel, a senior at Central who was representing NEw Voices, a youth civic engagement organization, said she couldn't imagine seeing one of her peers being shocked.

"These are adults we are supposed to be able to trust, but these weapons create a barrier for students to turn to resource officers when needed," Wessel said.

Lux Tipton, a junior at Central, said her brother has autism and sometimes gets overstimulated at school, leading to emotional outbursts.

"What happens if a school resource officer is called to the situation, does not know how to handle this situation or simply sees it as dangerous?" Tipton said. "Yes, my brother has an IEP like other students, but what if he has some undiagnosed cardiac conditions, and these gloves are used on him or other students? That can not only make those cardiac issues worse, but that does not make him feel safe at school."

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-18 02:57 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

The ICE-ish, BROWNSHIRT-ish Republican ethos perpetrates a public school system. Shock gloves? Only if those pushing the idea get their ------- and dangly bits clipped and cabled to a crank-operated Hummer EV Pickup battery which every normal in the school district is free to give a heartfelt turn. Zzzzzip! Zzzzzzzap!!! Volunteers?

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-18 05:25 PM | Reply

They are making it easier and easier for the Nazi hunters of the future.

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-08-18 05:40 PM | Reply

That can not only make those cardiac issues worse, but that does not make him feel safe at school

Vaccine deniers unite!

"These are adults we are supposed to be able to trust, but these weapons create a barrier for students to turn to resource officers when needed," Wessel said.

Never trust these sorts of statements. Not surprised R2D2 would bold it.

This is exactly how Democrats pushed sanctuary policies in the 80s.

Cities began passing local rules to stop police from asking about a person's immigration status. The goal was to help victims and witnesses feel safe reporting crimes to local police without fear of deportation.
www.ala.org

Today criminals are saved by these evil systems of "sanctuary.", victims not welcome.

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-18 06:26 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

"Cities began passing local rules to stop police from asking about a person's immigration status."

Right, this is to protect crime victims who are immigrants from themselves becoming the victim of police with a racial agenda.

Immigration is not a local police issue. There is no legitimate law enforcement reason local police would be asking about immigration status.

Before these laws, police could e.g. coerce a crime victim who is undocumented to provide sexual favors, or be turned over to Customs and Border Patrol.

Naturally, you support police being able to coerce civilians.

#7 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-18 06:49 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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