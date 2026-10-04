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Sunday, October 04, 2026

Donald Trump's Empire of Grift

Far-right ideologues have transformed American foreign policy into a tool of private gain and antidemocratic reaction.

Posted by retort at 08:33 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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The far-right ideologues and grifters running U.S. foreign policy are the vanguard of a movement that will alter not just America but the world, @anneapplebaum.wsocial.eu reports.

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-- The Atlantic (@theatlantic.com) 5:15 AM Â· Oct 3, 2026

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