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Monday, October 05, 2026

Dying Patients Are Inundated by Misinformation

Trisha Thadani: Cancer patients are being persuaded to spend tens of thousands on unproven treatments by alternative-medicine clinics.

Posted by retort at 02:36 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Cancer patients are being persuaded to spend tens of thousands on unproven treatments. Trisha Thadani's father was one of them and--dozens of interviews later--she wrote about him for @nytimes.com.

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-- Barry Yeoman (@barryyeoman.com) 10:13 AM Â· Oct 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

If the treatment is outside America and alternative don't do it.

#1 | Posted by Tor at 2026-10-05 02:38 PM | Reply

Seems to be a booming business in "alternative" dementia treatments as well.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-05 03:07 PM | Reply

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