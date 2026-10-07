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Wednesday, October 07, 2026

Cuba Waiting on Rubio

Nine months ago, regime change in Cuba appeared imminent. Then reality set in.

Posted by South_American at 08:33 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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South_American

Joined 2005/09/09
Visited 2026/10/06

Status: user

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Cubans in Miami have tried to reach Marco Rubio through church services, party invitations, and prom dates, Kevin Sieff reports, and everyone has the same question: What's his plan for regime change?

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-- The Atlantic (@theatlantic.com) 2:45 AM Â· Oct 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"there's the belief that Miami's man in Washington still has a long career ahead of him."

bless their hearts.

#1 | Posted by South_American at 2026-10-05 09:33 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#1 ... "there's the belief that Miami's man in Washington still has a long career ahead of him." ...

Sec State (et al) Rubio seems to be trying to simultaneously look both sane and beholden to Pres Trump.

How long might he be able to get away with that conflicting dual role, in anticipation of his apparent 2028 presidential ambitions?


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 09:42 PM | Reply

Cuban Americans are no friends to freedom and democracy. They seek to take over the island, re-open the casinos (under their control) and lay their hands on lots of 'redevelopment' money from their pal Donald, who will get to wet his beak by receiving ownership interests in each hotel and casino on the island. As for the locals, well they will be corralled by the Cuban version of the Haitian Tonton Macoute...

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-07 09:35 AM | Reply

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