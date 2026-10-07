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Wednesday, October 07, 2026

Pennsylvania Surpasses 1,000 Measles Cases this Year

Pennsylvania has surpassed 1,000 measles cases this year, state health officials said Monday, making it the largest state outbreak in more than three decades.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:33 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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NY Gov. Hochul's measles disaster declaration follows Pennsylvania outbreak, anti-vaccine alarmism

[image or embed]

-- New York Daily News (@nydailynews.com) 8:07 PM Â· Oct 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The nation has seen eight reported measles-associated deaths in the past two years " more than the combined total of reported deaths over the previous three decades.

It's a great day to be a paste-eater.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-06 08:34 AM | Reply

MAGA Measles.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-06 09:47 AM | Reply

Not Measles..... FREEDOM FRECKLES.

We live in the absolute dumbest period of time.

Eight dead thanks to dingbats like Polio Bob and the Marvelous Mrs. Measles.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-07 06:26 AM | Reply

Children need brain swelling and long term cognitive effects from contracting measles...
--Dr. Heroin Bob, medical liability expert

#4 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-07 09:28 AM | Reply

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