Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, October 06, 2026

Trump Urges MAGA to Vote by Mail

President Donald Trump encouraged supporters on Saturday and again on Monday to vote by mail if they wanted, a change of tone for the U.S. president, who has for years described mail-in voting as a practice rife with fraud.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/06

Status: user

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-- George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) 12:39 PM Â· Oct 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Paging Bathhouse Bill.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-06 01:23 PM | Reply

I guess he's finally given up on weaponizing the USPS.

#2 | Posted by FedUpWithPols at 2026-10-06 02:56 PM | Reply

My advice to all American voters is to show up and vote in person. Here in my home town, early voting starts TODAY, October 6, at the local board of elections, during regular business hours, M-F. Voters should assume that mail-in ballots will be tampered with in one way, shape or form. Sorry to allof you voters in Oregon and elsewhere where so many vote by mail...

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-06 04:22 PM | Reply

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