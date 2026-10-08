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Thursday, October 08, 2026

Naked Trump Statue Goes on Display in Strasbourg

Titled "The Orange Plague," a gold-coated statue presents Donald Trump sitting on a smaller man's back.

Posted by Corky at 09:30 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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A 2.5-meter-tall statue depicting a naked, gold-covered Donald Trump has been unveiled inside the European Parliament in Strasbourg. The satirical sculpture, titled "Orange Plague" and also called "King of Injustice," shows Trump sitting on the shoulders of another man.

[image or embed]

-- Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 7:10 PM Â· Oct 6, 2026

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alt Headline: LHT Gets a ------

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-07 11:04 AM | Reply

"At a busy thoroughfare inside the European Parliament, passing politicians are now confronted with a grotesque and gilded vision of American power: an 8.5-foot-tall statue of President Donald Trump, naked but for a thin layer of 23-karat gold leaf.

"Trump likes gold," said Danish artist Jens Galschit, the statue's creator, over the phone after it was unveiled Tuesday. "In a way, I think he would like this sculpture." (better pic)

www.cnn.com

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-07 11:08 AM | Reply

The copper sculpture, also dubbed the "King of Injustice," imagines the US president on the shoulders of a frail smaller figure.

Is the smaller figure the diaper whore?

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-07 11:31 AM | Reply


Another view, so to speak ...

Gold Naked Statue of Donald Trump Displayed at European Parliament
www.newsweek.com

and an image ...

assets.newsweek.com

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 02:21 PM | Reply

Didn't stinky brag about how America is respected again? Lol

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-07 03:20 PM | Reply

@#5 ... Didn't stinky brag about how America is respected again? ...

Related ...

Latin America favors China's influence more than U.S., report says
www.upi.com

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 06:41 PM | Reply

I am SO bummed--we were in Strasbourg less than two weeks ago, and it would have been great to see this. Another reason to return to a wonderful place...

#7 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-08 12:06 PM | Reply

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