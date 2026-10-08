Naked Trump Statue Goes on Display in Strasbourg

"At a busy thoroughfare inside the European Parliament, passing politicians are now confronted with a grotesque and gilded vision of American power: an 8.5-foot-tall statue of President Donald Trump, naked but for a thin layer of 23-karat gold leaf.



"Trump likes gold," said Danish artist Jens Galschit, the statue's creator, over the phone after it was unveiled Tuesday. "In a way, I think he would like this sculpture." (better pic)



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