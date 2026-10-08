Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, October 08, 2026

Foreign Students Should Pay to Be in the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday proposed a $70,000 fee for international students seeking to work in the United States ...

Posted by subliberal at 10:30 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

subliberal

Joined 2026/08/25
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Foreign Students Should Pay to Be in the U.S. (9 comments) ...

The perfect description of the Drudge Retort (13 comments) ...

Trump Hails the US Military's Exit From Iraq (17 comments) ...

Iran backs Democrats (29 comments) ...

The one thing Progressives say never happens (70 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Universities bring in foreign students ... to undercut the wages of American residents? What? This is exactly backwards. Foreign students subsidize the tuition of American students. I wonder why the VP who follows Nazis online has this all wrong. Probably an innocent, non-racist mistake.

[image or embed]

-- Kevin M. Kruse (@kevinmkruse.bsky.social) 10:32 AM Â· Oct 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Yet another horrible idea.

#1 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-08 10:55 AM | Reply

I think it's an awesome idea. ---- the world.

Give those slots to HBCU's. There are plenty of qualified students who didnt get selected only because there were no slots at the top schools.

#2 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-08 11:17 AM | Reply

---- the world.

Now there's a MAGA bumper sticker!

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-08 11:25 AM | Reply

This is a joke, right?

#4 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-08 01:42 PM | Reply

I personally have a problem with this.

But if you are a US citizen why would you want to allow international students take spots of qualified citizens?

Look if there aren't qualified US citizens I can see the point of allowing them in.

I know for upper graduate levels it was full of us foreign nationals. How many US citizens did we replace? Probably a lot.

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-08 02:09 PM | Reply

America: keeping the smart out and the stupid in.

#6 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-08 05:40 PM | Reply

Um, what a dumb headline. Foreign students already pay astronomically higher costs (in tuition, fees and housing), even compared to 'out-of-state' students (which is another issue). Of course, this is true in most other countries too, with a few exceptions.

So, what, are they also gonna make international students fork over 70 grand now just to be able to work part time at the cafeteria or in the campus computer lab?

Maybe this could be applied out-of-state students too, and if the pilot program goes well then eventually all college students.

#7 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-08 06:19 PM | Reply

The DHS is run by incompetent dumbasses that are marginally less intelligent that the shuck-and-jive, yes massa boss Bo-Ass the backwoods douchebag.

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-08 10:42 PM | Reply

I know for upper graduate levels it was full of us foreign nationals. How many US citizens did we replace? Probably a lot.

#5 | Posted by oneironaut

YOU ARE A FUCKING LIAR. YOU HAVEN'T DONE SHIT, JEFF, EXCEPT LIE.

So please go to a biker bar and spit on a Harley, you pathetic hack.

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-08 10:43 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort