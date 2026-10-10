DOJ Trying to Indict Former White House Aide Cassidy Hutchinson

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Saturday, October 10, 2026
Federal prosecutors have been presenting evidence to a grand jury in Washington, D.C., on whether former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson may have lied to Congress in her testimony related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.
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