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Saturday, October 10, 2026

DOJ Trying to Indict Former White House Aide Cassidy Hutchinson

Federal prosecutors have been presenting evidence to a grand jury in Washington, D.C., on whether former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson may have lied to Congress in her testimony related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Posted by angrydad at 07:30 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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angrydad

Joined 2006/03/08
Visited 2026/10/10

Status: user

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Trump's Vindictive Prosecution of Cassidy Hutchinson WILL Fail! youtu.be/glRupbtjHOg? ...

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-- Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner.bsky.social) 4:39 PM Â· Oct 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Another ham sandwich on order ...

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-09 07:25 AM | Reply

I sure Jeffy will be all over this abuse of government power through lawfare.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-09 12:41 PM | Reply

Donald Trump, very simply, is an evil man.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-10 07:40 AM | Reply

I'm sure Hutchinson has plenty of supporters willing to cover legal fees, particularly given the ramifications. So I think her legal representation will be competent, while the DOJ is incompetent.

The DOJ will need to prove what she said was false, and I want to see them try. Let's rehash 2020 and Trump's attempted coup, which Hutchinson's team is sure to do.

I doubt it makes it to trial.

#4 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-10-10 10:49 AM | Reply

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