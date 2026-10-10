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Saturday, October 10, 2026

ICE officer shoots man in New York City

An ICE officer shot a man in New York City on Thursday as the man's 5-year-old child was in the car, officials said ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 12:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/10

Status: user

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Person shot during encounter with federal agents in NYC's Marble Hill, NYPD says gothamist.com/news/person- ...

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-- Gothamist (@gothamist.com) 5:37 PM Â· Oct 8, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

An ICE officer shot a man in New York City on Thursday as the man's 5-year-old child was in the car, officials said, prompting anger from protesters and the city's mayor who called it "an outrage."

MAGATs are disappointed because the 5 year old didn't catch a bullet.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-09 10:12 AM | Reply

America: slowly but surely becoming Israel.

#2 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-09 10:58 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Deport New York's mayor.

#3 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-10 01:12 PM | Reply

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