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Sunday, October 11, 2026

OpEd: 'Moral Majority' No More: The GOP's Criminal Desperation

If you want to see the face of real Republican desperation, look no further than President Trump's local Republican Party.

Posted by LampLighter at 10:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/10

Status: user

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For those pushing Dems to start making a stink about Elon's fundraising @joshturek4iowa.bsky.social is now doing that.

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-- emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) 3:43 PM Â· Oct 11, 2026

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More from the OpEd...

... Republican leaders in Palm Beach, Fla. are so fearful of a November blue-wave election that they are considering extreme steps to protect their hold on power " including refusing to cut ties with an elected official arrested for alleged child sex abuse.

Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts Mike Caruso told the Miami Herald he still "intends to win" his race, despite being arrested in August and subsequently suspended from office. State officials swiftly withdrew their support from Caruso's re-election campaign, but the Palm Beach Republicans still have Caruso's back.

It is enough to make any decent Floridian gag. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-10 12:18 AM | Reply

Unfortunately, in its quest for political power the Republican Party lost its way and morphed into a death cult of goobers, grifters and gropers..

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-10 06:39 AM | Reply

These people can neither win nor lose honorably.

There's nothing to them but their money.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-10 08:49 AM | Reply

So, these folks want to elect a pedophile in order to save the world from people they used to enjoy calling pedophiles?

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-10 09:14 AM | Reply

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