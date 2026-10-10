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Saturday, October 10, 2026

Expedition Hopes to Find Amelia Earhart's Plane

A team of researchers are on their way to a remote island to inspect what they think could be the wreckage of famed aviator Amelia Earhart's plane. The group, from the US-based Archaeological Legacy Institute (ALI) and Purdue University, are expected to arrive at Nikumaroro Island in the Pacific Ocean by Monday in the hopes of solving the mystery of her disappearance. The American pioneer vanished while attempting to circumnavigate the globe in 1937, spawning decades of speculation on her fate.

Posted by REDIAL at 08:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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The team are aiming to find what has been called the Taraia Object, first spotted sitting on the edge of a lagoon off Nikumaroro in satellite imagery in 2020. Purdue University said the object had since been confirmed to have been visible in aerial photography of the area dating back to 1938.

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

I really hope someone finds that plane some day.

#1 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-10 03:10 PM | Reply

Because that will lower prices and improve our international stature

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-10 04:36 PM | Reply

Because that will lower prices and improve our international stature

Lewzer will claim a great victory if they find it.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-10 04:40 PM | Reply

Amelia

www.youtube.com

includes some period film, including her NYC ticker tape parade (and Pat Metheny!)

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-10 05:27 PM | Reply

www.youtube.com

(longer version with Metheny solo)

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-10 06:09 PM | Reply

I saw the Amelia exabit when it was at the Museum of Flight in Seattle. It was quite enlightening. I had no idea she was such a socialite. Almost a Kardashian of her day. I also had no idea how close they were to landing, or that she was within radio contact.

I always thought she just took off and was never heard from again.

#6 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-10 11:26 PM | Reply

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