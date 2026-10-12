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Monday, October 12, 2026

Off-Duty ICE Agent Is Shot and Arrested After Sleeping on Lawn

A woman found the agent asleep on her lawn early Friday, and her 72-year-old father shot the agent after he assaulted her, the police said.

Posted by south_american at 11:33 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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south_american

Joined 2005/09/09
Visited 2026/10/10

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

US man shoots off-duty ICE agent who allegedly attacked him and daughter

[image or embed]

-- The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 9:43 PM Â· Oct 10, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More:

www.sfgate.com

#1 | Posted by South_American at 2026-10-10 09:35 PM | Reply

Center mass double tap

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-10 10:02 PM | Reply

Time to declare martial law!

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-12 11:38 AM | Reply

N'ice! That's a new tactic, fearlessly investigating illegal immigration while posing as a belligerent, passed-out drunk on someone's lawn. To protect America! (waves flag)

#4 | Posted by cbob at 2026-10-12 12:17 PM | Reply

Good.
Read the Federalist Papers. James Madison argues that the Second Amendment is necessary to check a tyrant. When a drunken agent of a tyrant shows up on your front lawn, piss-drunk and seeking to join a 'meanest man' competition, surprise him with the deployment of the Castle Doctrine. This ICE thug is lucky he is not the center of attention at a closed-casket funeral. This story should be sent to each and every one of his co-workers...

#5 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-12 01:16 PM | Reply

TARGET MAGA

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-12 02:24 PM | Reply

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