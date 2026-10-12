Off-Duty ICE Agent Is Shot and Arrested After Sleeping on Lawn

Good.

Read the Federalist Papers. James Madison argues that the Second Amendment is necessary to check a tyrant. When a drunken agent of a tyrant shows up on your front lawn, piss-drunk and seeking to join a 'meanest man' competition, surprise him with the deployment of the Castle Doctrine. This ICE thug is lucky he is not the center of attention at a closed-casket funeral. This story should be sent to each and every one of his co-workers...