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Monday, October 12, 2026

House Republican Invokes Reagan, Tries to Block Trump-Putin Diesel Deal

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) vowed Saturday to force a House vote to block Russian oil purchases, challenging President Trump's diesel deal with President Vladimir Putin.

Posted by Corky at 03:30 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/12

Status: user

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The first Russian diesel cargo heading for the US left St Petersburg on September 22, two weeks *before* Trump announced the deal with Putin, Windward reports. The Greek-flagged tanker Minerva Zen carrying 275,000 barrels of diesel/gasoil is due at the US East Coast around 11-12 October.

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-- Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) 12:18 PM Â· Oct 10, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Energy analysts are skeptical the additional diesel will meaningfully lower prices.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the deal "not fair and not honest," telling Axios it amounted to a gift to Putin.

Trump called Saturday for Ukraine to replace Zelensky with a leader willing to reach a deal with Russia.

The big picture: Fitzpatrick is the latest Republican lawmaker to break with Trump in a high-profile way, as the party fights to keep control of Congress amid mounting disapproval of the president.

Zoom out: Fitzpatrick is turning to a tactic lawmakers have increasingly used to bypass Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.): a discharge petition, which requires 218 signatures to bring legislation up for a vote without House leadership's approval.

Fitzpatrick and Bacon forced a House vote on Ukraine aid and Russia sanctions earlier this year; it passed the House but stalled in the Senate.

Reality check: Fitzpatrick has little time to pass the bill before this Congress ends in January."

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-10 11:39 PM | Reply

Harris carried Fitzpatrick's congressional district two years ago.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-11 05:20 AM | Reply

Russia is providing weapons to Iran that are being used to kill American military and Trump wants to reward Russia for doing so.
www.nbcnews.com

#3 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-11 11:27 AM | Reply

Trump is such a financial genius, he's funding Iran's war machine, which increases the necessary funding for America's war machine!

P.S. Under Trump, America's war machine is paid for by -- you guessed it. Tax Cuts For The Rich.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-11 11:31 AM | Reply

Um, hey there, what's the price that will be paid for this Russian Diesel fuel? I'll wager it is a lot closer to the current US average of $6.27/gallon (as of October 12) than any other price, and of course, there is that shipping cost to consider. By the time the fuel will reach the world market, it will be too late to move the needle on the US price. It is also hoped that by that time, the mid-term election is over and the Dems have won, from the Senate to the county dog catcher's race...

#5 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-12 05:03 PM | Reply

Reagan. Ha.
The other day I was out and about and saw a guy in a "Conservative" hat. I suspect that hat is the new MAGA hat and that the guy has little idea who Ronald Reagan was, or what Barry Goldwater stood for, what Nixon thought about Russia. Anyone who thinks that the present administration is driven by conservative ideology is as wrong as a shit sandwich ...

#6 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-12 08:32 PM | Reply

They're fucking morons.

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-12 09:45 PM | Reply

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