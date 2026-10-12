House Republican Invokes Reagan, Tries to Block Trump-Putin Diesel Deal

"Energy analysts are skeptical the additional diesel will meaningfully lower prices.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the deal "not fair and not honest," telling Axios it amounted to a gift to Putin.



Trump called Saturday for Ukraine to replace Zelensky with a leader willing to reach a deal with Russia.



The big picture: Fitzpatrick is the latest Republican lawmaker to break with Trump in a high-profile way, as the party fights to keep control of Congress amid mounting disapproval of the president.



Zoom out: Fitzpatrick is turning to a tactic lawmakers have increasingly used to bypass Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.): a discharge petition, which requires 218 signatures to bring legislation up for a vote without House leadership's approval.



Fitzpatrick and Bacon forced a House vote on Ukraine aid and Russia sanctions earlier this year; it passed the House but stalled in the Senate.



Reality check: Fitzpatrick has little time to pass the bill before this Congress ends in January."

