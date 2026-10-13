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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Trump Considering Firing Kimberly Guilfoyle

President Donald Trump is weighing whether to dismiss Kimberly Guilfoyle from her position as US ambassador to Greece after a string of reports about misconduct, a person familiar with the matter said Sunday.

Posted by REDIAL at 01:33 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/10/13

Status: user

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Another bad report for Kim Guilfoyle: According to an audio recording reviewed by WSJ, Guilfoyle boasted at Davos about her close ties to two Greek tycoons and said they were bankrolling her high-rolling trips around the world.

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-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 6:35 PM Â· Oct 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Because she didn't give him a taste of her corruption.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-12 07:53 AM | Reply

"You should let me wet my beak a little. I hear you and your friends cleared $600 each. Give me $200 each, for your own protection. And I'll forget the insult... Tell your friends I don't want a lot. Just enough to wet my beak. Don't be afraid to tell them."
Don Fanucci
The Godfather Part II

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-12 08:24 AM | Reply

The ---- he is. He doesn't know what ------- day it is.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-12 02:37 PM | Reply

"The best is yet to come!"

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-12 04:07 PM | Reply

Kimberly Guilfoyle dramatically fired on live television

President Donald Trump has asked U.S. Ambassador Kimberley Guilfoyle to resign over allegations that she pressured a donor to pay off a large credit card bill, accepted improper gifts and services, and threatened a Greek official.

The decision was announced abruptly by new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia, who began her tenure this week, as the administration confronts mounting questions over Guilfoyle's conduct and whether she used her political connections for personal gain.

www.msn.com

#5 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-10-13 11:15 AM | Reply

Apparently she has resigned to spend more time with her family.

#6 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-13 12:17 PM | Reply

Greece has been liberated.

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-13 12:34 PM | Reply

Honey Please!

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-13 12:41 PM | Reply

"My Big Fat Greek Firing"

~Lauren Windsor~

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-13 12:55 PM | Reply

"She's been a wonderful ASS(et) on the team."

#10 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-13 01:07 PM | Reply

Some people are says she checked into a mental health facility.

#11 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-13 01:20 PM | Reply

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