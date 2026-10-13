Trump Considering Firing Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle dramatically fired on live television



President Donald Trump has asked U.S. Ambassador Kimberley Guilfoyle to resign over allegations that she pressured a donor to pay off a large credit card bill, accepted improper gifts and services, and threatened a Greek official.



The decision was announced abruptly by new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia, who began her tenure this week, as the administration confronts mounting questions over Guilfoyle's conduct and whether she used her political connections for personal gain.



www.msn.com