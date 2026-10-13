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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Trump Buried in Mockery for Ogling Male Senator's Rear End

President Donald Trump's rally for Ohio Sen. Jon Husted went off the rails when he made a seemingly lustful comment about the senator's body.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:31 AM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/13

Status: user

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Trump can't figure out how to control inflation or end his disastrous war, but he assures voters that Jon Husted has a nice ass.

[image or embed]

-- Mark Jacob (@markjacob.bsky.social) 7:41 PM Â· Oct 12, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

President Donald Trump's rally for Ohio Sen. Jon Husted went off the rails when he made a seemingly lustful comment about the senator's body. "I don't do this with men very often," Trump told the crowd. "I started examining his body because I didn't know he was a great athlete. And I looked and I watched up and down. I looked at his ass and I looked at the whole... And then I looked at his hands.

Lol

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-12 10:26 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Normally I'd say there was nothing wrong with that, but Piggy being Piggy, there is something very wrong with that

#2 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-12 10:30 PM | Reply

The fat ------ is ------- insane.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-13 12:59 AM | Reply

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-10-13 01:35 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"I don't do this with men very often," says the peeping Don who talks like a star-struck Swiftie when yip-yapping about Arnold Palmer's penis.

Let. It. Out. Gal.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-13 06:21 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"I don't do this with men very often," he lied.

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-13 06:51 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Nice ------ chute, Jon.

~ pedo 47 ~

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-13 12:07 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Der Dotard's curves are interrupted by his Skims for Men, and Depend undergarments, size XL...

#8 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-13 12:14 PM | Reply

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