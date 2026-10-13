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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Food Stamp Recipients are Being Scammed at Unprecedented Rate

The federal government knows how to prevent the vast majority of this crime in a single step. Congress just hasn't been willing to take it ... "We've started many, many briefings saying that one of the biggest ways we're going to fight this is to just get chips in the cards," said Michael Peck, assistant special agent in charge of the Secret Service's Criminal Investigative Division.

Posted by retort at 09:55 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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NEW: Fraudsters stole $470 million last year from Americans who need help paying for food.

Adopting the same microchip that credit cards have had for years would prevent most of the theft, but Congress won't pay for it.[image or embed]

-- ProPublica (@propublica.org) 8:00 AM Â· Oct 13, 2026

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