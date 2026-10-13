Food Stamp Recipients are Being Scammed at Unprecedented Rate

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Tuesday, October 13, 2026
The federal government knows how to prevent the vast majority of this crime in a single step. Congress just hasn't been willing to take it ... "We've started many, many briefings saying that one of the biggest ways we're going to fight this is to just get chips in the cards," said Michael Peck, assistant special agent in charge of the Secret Service's Criminal Investigative Division.
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