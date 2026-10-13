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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Woman Punched in the Face at Trump Rally

Police later intervened and removed her from the venue, while the man who punched her remained inside and exchanged high-fives with other attendees, according to Fox News.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:31 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/13

Status: user

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-- Brandi Buchman (@brandibuchman.bsky.social) 3:20 PM Â· Oct 13, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The woman, who was wearing a "Release the Epstein Files" shirt, was punched in the face by a crowd member at the event while rallygoers cheered on the assault with chants of "USA."

These are the deplorable who routinely cheer for the demented chomo who raped and partially scalped Ivana.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-13 11:41 AM | Reply

MAGA ---------- are awfully sensitive about the Trumpstein Files. Why is that?

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-13 12:00 PM | Reply

Did -------- get blood on her "release the epstein file" shirt?

#3 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-13 12:02 PM | Reply

Did --------- slug a chick in the face?

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-13 12:04 PM | Reply

And thats the kind of world these maga maroons are trying to create.

Where a man assaults in woman in a crowd but instead of coming to her defense the crowd cheers HIM and high fives HIM. And she is hauled off like a criminal. And nothing happens to the man who clearly assaulted the woman in front of witnesses.

Well done maga maroons. Such a fine example to set for the kids.

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-13 01:19 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

It's funny how these stupid pieces of bottom of the barrel s*^% always reflexively chant "USA USA USA" as if it somehow rebuts the protestor.

It's doubly funny at this point because they're doing it in support of a conman who is brazenly destroying the USA with their support.

The only thing they support at this point is Trump, because they sure as s*^% don't support the USA.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-13 02:26 PM | Reply

The MAGA filth have done a 180 on their "protect the women" stance.

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-14 12:14 AM | Reply

How'd she get past the cattle guard?

#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-14 12:15 AM | Reply

And thats the kind of world these maga maroons are trying to create.

The guy that threw the punch was a Muslim, or so I hear. Does that change your calculus

Such a fine example to set for the kids.

The kids...

#9 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-14 12:44 AM | Reply

Fuck off you whimpering choad

#10 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-14 01:09 AM | Reply

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