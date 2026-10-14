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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Pope Leo Has Lung Cancer

Pope Leo XIV had surgery on Tuesday to remove a cancerous growth in his lung, the Vatican announced.

Posted by Corky at 04:30 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/14

Status: user

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Note that leader around the world have chimed in with expressions of concern and support for the pope. The Trump White House remains uncharacteristically silent. And the silence says a lot. www.cbsnews.com/news/pope-le ...

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-- Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 4:29 PM Â· Oct 13, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Apparently one of the things this Pope made sure happened before he went in to surgery was having the American Cardinal send a message to US Service Members that the Death Penalty isn't Pro Life, and that Catholics should find a way to refuse to participate in a Firing Squad, publicly broadcast or not.

Which in their terms is more than a Suggestion, it's Church policy now.

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#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-13 09:28 PM | Reply

He'll be fine.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-13 09:35 PM | Reply

Hopefully he will be, it's the most common kind of lung cancer apparently.

And he's thankfully not one of the Trump supporting Bishops who could possibly take his place.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-13 09:38 PM | Reply

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